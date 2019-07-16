× Man sports ‘I make this shirt look good’ t-shirt during armed robbery

MILWAUKEE, WI — The West Milwaukee Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a strong armed robbery at Martha’s Vineyard Liquor on Miller Park Way. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, sporting a pink “I make this shirt look good” t-shirt, selected a few Four Loko beverages, waited for the cash register to open and jumped the counter in an effort to empty the register.

The suspect then fled the store and got into a blue 2014-2016 Toyota Camry with tinted windows.