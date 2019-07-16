× Houma’s Food Bank prepares for a busy week following the storm

HOUMA, La. — In Terrebonne Parish, hundreds of people are recovering from flooding and loss of power caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

The aftermath is keeping the Houma food bank pretty busy.

Hundreds gathered at the food bank on Monday seeking meals for their families.

They said that after the storm surge caused water to over top two of the nearby levees, they are dealing with days of no electricity and high water levels.

“We were affected by the weather for 10 hours. No power, and we had a tree fall on the back of the house,” says Barry victim, Charoletta Morgan.

“I know some of the folks down the bayou are still without power. I have friends down there, so I know that they are probably hoping to get power soon,” says Charlotte Till who stopped by to donate food.

“It’s changed from preparing for the storm to recovering from the storm right now, and that is where we are,” says Lawrence Dehart, the Houma Food Bank Executive Director.

They’re known for providing monthly food supplies, but they’re also producing as many emergency day boxes as possible.

“The day boxes came complimentary of Fletcher. We have a food pantry there and they were kind enough to say whatever you need come and get so Fletcher has been a good partner for us,” says Dehart.

The dry boxes include any foods that don’t need to be refrigerated like peanut butter, shelf stable milk, fruits, vegetables, and more.

Donations are welcomed at the food bank located at 254 magnolia street, and volunteers are too!

“You are going to meet some of the most wonderful people with wonderful spirits. Some give us a couple of hours and I promise your life will be changed,” says Dehart.

The Houma food bank volunteers served more than 130 families on Monday, and they expect more busy days throughout this week.

You can help them by taking donations to Second Harvest Food Bank here in New Orleans.