Four Tulane Golfers Named WGCA All-American Scholars for 2018-19

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s golfers Haydyn Gibson, Sofia Goicoechea, Laura Munoz and Isabella Cardenas were each named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. A total of 1,097 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor.

On the course, Gibson closed out the year with the team’s second-best scoring average (76.03). She achieved a top-50 finish in six events during the season.

As a senior in 2018-19, Munoz competed in nine events and posted a scoring average of 76.12. Her top finish came at the University of South Alabama Intercollegiate where she tied for 16th.

Fellow senior Goicoechea took part in seven events and logged 20 rounds. Her best finish of the year came at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Cardenas took part in 18 rounds over six events with a scoring average of 78.22 (1,408 strokes).

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.