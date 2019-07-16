Fearsome Foursome: Pelicans introduce 4 veterans, 3 acquired from the Lakers

Pelicans executive Vice President David Griffin said the team is trying to build a culture around winning, and he said the four players he introduced Tuesday at the club’s facility are a big part of that.

The Pelicans introduced center Derrick Favors, and three players acquired in the Anthony Davis trade. They are guards Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart, and forward Brandon Ingram.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ball and Ingram are both 21 years old. Hart is 24.

Favors is a nine year veteran and turned 28 Monday. Griffin said he sold Favors on his "upside" as a scorer at the center position.

He notes that Favors played out of position in Utah, playing forward. The center spot in Utah was manned by one of the best in the NBA, Rudy Gobert.