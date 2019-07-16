× Everyone who has been to the moon is eating Stouffer’s! An Astronaut favorite – Rosemary Beef Short Ribs recipe

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 launched, a historic mission to put the first humans on the moon. And if you’re like me you’re thinking: well what did they eat? Stouffer’s!

After the trip, Apollo 11 astronauts were quarantined at NASA headquarters for weeks, eating from a very specific menu of Stouffer’s frozen foods.

You can still buy two of those Stouffer’s meals: Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Escalloped Chicken and Noodles. Look for them in your freezer section!

If you want to recreate one of the astronauts favorite meals “Stouffer’s Rosemary Beef Short Ribs,” you’ve come to the right place!