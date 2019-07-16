Armstrong International Airport resumes normal schedule after Barry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When tropical storm, Barry, took off, some couldn't take flight.

But there is good news: things are back to normal this week and travelers can take a breath of fresh air. WGNO spoke with a few travelers at the Louis Armstrong International airport where they shared their thoughts.

Wind, rain, and waves caused many people to miss their flights but now, it's a different story. Some didn't have the slightest hiccup in their plans.

Days ago, Barry caused the MSY Airport to have hectic lines and flight cancellations, leaving left many frustrated. Thankfully, the storm left before it could foil more plans.

Flyers like Linda were more than pleased about the weather improvements.

"[We are] very grateful! We're ready to go home! We've been to New Orleans before, we've had a great time-- we had a good time this time. We made the best of what the situation was. So, I mean, we're very grateful that our flights are still leaving on time and not effected at all."

The MSY staff told us, all flights were cancelled on Saturday because of tropical storm, Barry. However, as of Monday, the airport transferred back to normal operations. They also told WGNO, flights aren't expected to be effected by weather.

Much like Linda, travelers, Melissa and Niecy were excited to hear the great news.

"We've been planning this trip. We're going to Kenya and South Africa" Melissa Harris told us. "We've been planning it for months. It's extremely expensive and, you know, I'm just glad it's gonna work out."

"Very, very pleased that it wasn't as bad as anticipated" Said Niecy Murray. "I understand precautions had to be made, absolutely get that. But we are so very grateful that it wasn't as bad ad initially anticipated."

The Armstrong International Airport spokesperson, Erin Burns, expressed gratitude when we asked about the aftermath of Barry. "We're happy things are back and running normal. We thank everyone for their patience."