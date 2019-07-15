× Whole new ballgame: Tigers arrive at SEC media days with high expectation

LSU’s record changed, and so has the perception of the program.

That was evident Monday at SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama. The Tigers were represented by center Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Grant Delpit, and quarterback Joe Burrow, who joined head coach Ed Orgeron.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU won 10 games, including a win over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers are likely the second pick by the media in the SEC West. That poll will be announced later this week. Joe Burrow said the Tigers will have to perform under pressure.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU hosts Georgia Southern August 31st. Saturday night September 7th, LSU is at Texas in what could be a game featuring two top 10 ranked teams.

Watch complete coverage of LSU vs Texas live on WGNO.

Our Sportszone pre-game show kicks off at 6 pm. Watch the game live on WGNO and ABC at 6:30 pm. After the game, join us for a one hour Sportszone post game show, all on WGNO.