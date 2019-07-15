Tickets on sale for Galatoire’s July 25 Daou Vineyard summer wine dinner

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant has announced the menu for their July 25 wine dinner, the second in it’s Summer Wine Dinner Series.

The dinner will be on Thursday, July 25, and will feature the wines of Daou Vineyards and Winery and culinary creations of Executive Chef Phillip Lopez alongside the featured wines selected by Sommelier René Sudduth.

The rugged extremes of the Daou Vineyards, located in the mountains of Paso Robles, California, are a gift to lovers of Sauvignon Blanc. Their vision of winemaking is to seek absolute purity in the flavors of wine to reflect their true terroir.

The dinner will begin at 7 P.M. in the restaurant’s private dining room.

The menu for the evening includes:

The third and final installment of the Summer Wine Dinner series is scheduled for Thursday, August 29.

This specialty dinner, called An Evening of Rosé, will feature wines from several vineyards handpicked by Galatoire’s own sommelier.

The selections, with varying shades of blush, will be sure to end the summer series on a high.

Tickets are $175 for the first two dinners and $125 for An Evening of Rosé.

The first two dinners in the series will benefit the Galatoire Foundation.

Created in 2010, the Galatoire Foundation establishes a framework for the restaurant’s numerous community activities and donations through a number of events including the annual Mardi Gras and Christmas table auctions, which have raised more than $2.2 million since their inception in 2006.

The Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to the people of New Orleans and will leave a legacy on a region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations.