Teens from San Marcos launch CBD company with treats for dogs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KSWB-TV) — From doughnuts to dog treats, hemp-derived CBD is quickly becoming a multibillion dollar business with mainstream appeal.

19-year-olds Riley Abels of San Marcos and friend, Cameron Conrad, developed a line of CBD — which stands for cannabidiol — products including oils and organic peanut butter, banana infused dog treats. The line is labeled ‘driiip’. A name the duo says was derived from their original product line of CBD drops.

CBD oil is not illegal, like marijuana, it is an extract from cannabis. Cannabidiol is said to provide positive effects for people that suffer from anxiety and chronic pain.

You can use them to resolve pain and reduce workplace anxiety or anxiety in general. You could even use the drops to counteract addiction,” Abels said. Cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana, could also treat opioid addiction, a new study said. Given to patients with heroin addiction, cannabidiol, also known as CBD, reduced their cravings for the illicit drug as well as their levels of anxiety.

Dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that functions similarly to our own — it regulates their bodies and returns them to a state of internal balance, or homeostasis. Abels and Conrad created custom CBD infused dog treats with organic ingredients including peanut butter and bananas. “The treats could be given to your pet as a reward, or when they seem stressed,” Conrad said.

“When the recent earthquake hit, I had given my dog a CBD treat,” Conrad said. He lives on the twenty-third floor of a high-rise apartment complex where shaking was ‘intense’ following a recent 7.1 earthquake that shook Southern California.

The treats are available online at driiip.co.