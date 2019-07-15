Sip+Dip: Adult-only party at Audubon Cool Zoo

NEW ORLEANS – Tuck the kids into bed and head out to Audubon Cool Zoo for the first annual adults-only Sip+Dip.

This 21+ after hours party will take place throughout the Cool Zoo, including entry to the splash pad and Gator Run lazy river.

Guests can play outdoor games, enjoy live entertainment, and cruise down the lazy river at this grown-up takeover of the popular water park.

The party will be on Saturday, July 27, from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Tickets to Sip+Dip are $30 and include three complimentary drinks along with two “light bite” options.

Additional drinks and a limited menu will be available for purchase.

“Audubon Cool Zoo is known as the hot spot to cool off for children and families during the summer in New Orleans,” said Audubon Nature Institute Vice President of Marketing Katie Smith. “New this summer, for one night only, we’re transforming it into the perfect oasis for adults to take a dip, sip a cocktail, and enjoy Cool Zoo afterhours, opening up a world of unique experiences for the kid in all of us.”

Cool Zoo, a wild and wet splash park, is one of the top water parks in New Orleans and a hot spot to cool down at Audubon Zoo. Highlights include jumping waterspouts, a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers, and water-spitting snakes.

Gator Run, Cool Zoo’s lazy river, features a 750-foot lazy river with two sand beaches, lounge chairs, four water cannons, two water curtains, and jumping jets. The lazy river is three feet deep and takes approximately seven minutes to make a round trip.