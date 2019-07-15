× Purple and gold notes: Coach O says he will be more involved with D-line

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday that he will be “more involved ” coaching the Tigers’ defensive line this fall.

At SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama, Orgeron said LSU will go back to being a four man front, and “attack” more.

Orgeron also said that LSU must be better defensively against the two minute offense, and defending the deep pass.

Orgeron said “he was not as optimistic” that left guard Ed Ingram, who missed all of 2018 under indefinite suspension, would return anytime soon. Orgeron would not elaborate.

The vibe around LSU football one year to next is significant. Last season, Ed Orgeron was allegedly on the “hot seat.” But, after a 10 win season, the Tigers will deal with the exact opposite. And, that is great expectation.

“When you have expectations like places like LSU and Ohio State have, there’s a lot of pressure on the head coach, the quarterback, the o-line, everybody,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“You need to have people who are mentally tough and can take that pressure or they are going to fold in the moment.”

LSU will report to fall camp August 1st. Practice starts August 2nd.

The school plans to unveil its newly renovated practice facility next Wednesday.