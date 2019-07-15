Police in TN warn of potentially ‘methed-up’ geese, ducks, and even alligators
In a now viral social media post, a Tennessee police department is pleading with their readers, “Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay…”
Officers with the Loretto Police Department, with assistance from the Lawrence County Deputies arrived at a home to find a suspect attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia, down a toilet.
Now he was unsuccessful and was arrested for possession of schedule II (meth) for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.
And from that, the officers decided to use this as a teaching moment…
Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.