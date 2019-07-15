× Police in TN warn of potentially ‘methed-up’ geese, ducks, and even alligators

In a now viral social media post, a Tennessee police department is pleading with their readers, “Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay…”

Officers with the Loretto Police Department, with assistance from the Lawrence County Deputies arrived at a home to find a suspect attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia, down a toilet.

Now he was unsuccessful and was arrested for possession of schedule II (meth) for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

And from that, the officers decided to use this as a teaching moment…