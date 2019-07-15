NOPD: Woman opens fire inside French Quarter gas station after argument

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a woman who they say opened fire inside a French Quarter gas station after getting into an argument with a store employee earlier in the day.

The unidentified woman burst through the doors of a Chevron in the 400 block of North Rampart Street just after 1:15 p.m. on July 1 armed with a handgun, according to the NOPD.

The woman, who was accompanied by an unidentified shirtless man with a distinctive tattoo across his upper back, fired several shots inside the store before fleeing the scene.

The shooting stemmed from an earlier disturbance involving the same woman at the Chevron, according to the NOPD.

After the shooting, the man and woman drove away in a black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag in the rear window.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.

29.958195 -90.070274