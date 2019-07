× NOPD: Shooting claims the life of one and sends four others to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS – One person is confirmed dead in a quadruple shooting.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 6900 block of Martin Drive.

NOPD officials say all four victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS, and one other victim was by private vehicle.

The fourth victim was confirmed dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.