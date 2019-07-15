× Men caught with 220lbs of marijuana in Nashville hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kelly Goodman and Jamarcus Randle are facing felony drug charges after they brought 220lbs of marijuana to a Nashville hotel room, according to police.

In a police affidavit, Goodman, 39, and Randle, 30, are accused of bringing four large pieces of luggage stuffed with marijuana to the Red Roof Inn on the 500-block of Claridge Drive. Police said this happened on June 1st.

Police collected surveillance video which showed the men at the hotel transferring the luggage to two other people. Those people have not been identified by police.

Police obtained a search warrant to access a room at the hotel where they believed the luggage was stored. In the room, police found the bags with 220 lbs of marijuana inside. Laying on a bed, police counted approximately 25 vacuumed sealed bags also filled with what appeared to be marijuana.

Goodman is being held at the Hill Detention Center on $25,000 bond. Randle was released, but it is due in court with Goodman on Tuesday.