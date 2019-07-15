Beauty products that will have you glowing all Summer long

Has all this summer sun left your face feeling cracked and dry? Yummy frozen drinks left your teeth not-so-white? Makeup melting in the hot, hot heat? Well then we have some good news for you! We put together a list with some of our favorite summer beauty products. From hair, to teeth, to skin, this list has you covered. Give the products a try and let us know what you think!

HiSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit

HiSmile is currently revolutionizing today’s oral care regimen. The HiSmile lineup includes an LED teeth whitening kit, a night toothpaste that removes stains, a day toothpaste that prevents them, and coconut mouthwash that extracts toxins. And you can have it all delivered on a monthly basis, shipped directly to you, and shipped for free. For $59.99 you can purchase the Teeth Whitening Kit. “The Teeth Whitening Kit has been designed to deliver maximum results in 6 applications, with each application being only 10 minutes. Our key ingredients ensure there’s no pain or sensitivity caused throughout the process while delivering guaranteed results of at least 2 shades whiter teeth.” The kit comes with a mouth tray, an LED light, three syringes of whitening gel, and a shade chart. The directions leave out several steps, but perhaps they are too obvious to be listed (wash out the tray when you are finished, and dry it off before putting back into the box.)

I love that the tray comes apart from the LED light. This makes cleanup easy. The directions say to use 1/4 of the syringe on the top, and 1/4 on the bottom, per use, and the syringes are labeled so it’s super easy to make sure you’re using the right amount. I syringe lasts 2 days, 3 syringes make your 6 days. The button on the LED light had a built in timer, which rocks. Press the button, it turns blue and the clock starts. Do the dishes, walk the dog, binge a TV show, whatever you want, while whitening your teeth. The freedom HiSmile provides me is awesome. I don’t find myself drooling all over the place like I do with other whitening products.

On my first day, I put myself at about a 5 on the shade chart. I was really hoping to see a drastic change, but after 6 days of using HiSmile, I could only see the slightest difference. I have read several user reviews, claiming that teeth whiter than a 6 won’t be able to see a difference. Maybe this is true for me? The toothpastes and mouthwash, however, are a different story. Color aside, my mouth feels cleaner. The day and night toothpastes are awesome. I am an every-day coffee, tea, and soda drinker. Honestly, it’s amazing my teeth are as white as they are. The day toothpaste prevents stains, and is composed of microshield wax, aloe vera, and 5 key minerals. The night toothpaste should be used right before bed, and will naturally whiten teeth overnight. Ingredients in the night paste include activated charcoal, bentonite clay, aloe vera, 5 key minerals.

Before purchasing any HiSmile products, certainly read the reviews. At this moment, there are over 10k five-star-reviews. However, there are also almost 2k one, two, three, and four-star reviews. This product, like every other product ever, may not work for you. But I would say if you are really struggling with yellow, stained, and unhealthy teeth and gums, give HiSmile a try.

Wink Brow Bar

What started as a single luxury threading studio in New York City’s West Village, has now expanded to a not-so-mini, dual-country empire of six Wink Brow Bar locations: four in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn and one in London. Founded by UK native and licensed cosmetologist Umbreen Sheikh, Wink literally put organic brow threading on the map. As an alternative to waxing (imprecise and skin-irritating) and tweezing (time-consuming and way too easy to overdo), Wink’s organic threading is hypo-allergenic, lightning-fast and laser-focused. Featuring a proprietary thread coated with an anti-bacterial lining, it targets every. last. hair. – even those teensy weensy ones that are too short to be grabbed by wax or tweezers. “No matter if they roar or whisper, your brows are a window into your confidence, power, and vitality. At Wink Brow + Beauty Bar, we make beautiful, empowering brows achievable for everyone.”

I tried out three of Wink’s products. They are all, of course, focused on beautifying the brows. Prices and results vary, but I had a positive experience with each.

Wink Brow Perfecting Quad – Wink’s Brow Quad is a multitasking compact developed for touch ups on the go. The palette includes a smudge-proof filler powder, a highlighter and a grooming pomade. The pomade provides a light, flexible hold, allowing you to maintain the look of tidy, beautifully defined brows 24/7. Also included is a dual-sided brush — angled on one end to deposit and blend pigment with ease — and soft-bristled on the other to tame and shape for precise detailing. I chose the Brunette palette, and the colors were perfect. Even the pomade is tinted. Definitely follow the directions when it comes to applying the filler powder. After applying the pomade, make several tiny lines with the filler powder. Then go back and fully fill it in. Lastly, apply the highlighter. I found the pomade and filler to work perfect. The highlighter was extra, extra light, and didn’t show up on my skin. I’m pretty fair skinned though, so that may have been just for me.

Nourishing Lash Fortifier + Keratin – Love this product! I’ve only been using it for a week but I swear I see a difference. My lashes aren’t falling out as easily or as often as they used to. This lash fortifier is infused with nourishing keratin to promote strong, healthy and glossier lashes. With each coat, it stimulates follicle growth and fortifies root structure. The conditioner is super easy to use, as you just coat the eyelash root, then apply to your lashes just like you would do with your regular mascara.

Flash Eye Lift Serum – My reviews are about honesty, and I honestly haven’t noticed any changes from using this serum. Again, it has only been 7 days, so I am hopeful, and I will continue using the product. Flash Eye Lift has been a staple in the Wink beauty room for years as a transformative super-treatment. Developed in small batches in Germany, this potent complex is said to provide an immediate tightening, lifting and cooling sensation when applied. (The cooling sensation is a yes!) By boosting skin’s moisture balance, it also works with long-lasting action to smooth the appearance of wrinkles over time. I love that the eye serum is vegan, paraben free, silicone free, and parfumoil free. The serum should massaged in a circular upward motion, on a clean face, morning or night, around the eyes, including the lids, brow bone and under-eye area.

Overall, I do not have any complaints about the products I received from Wink Brow Bar. The colors for the eyebrow filler fit me perfectly, the lash strengthener worked wonders, and I’m hopeful for the eye lift serum.

UltraViolet Skincare and Repair

Marci Malbrough is the founder of UltraViolet Advanced Skincare and Repair, and she is a Master Esthetician. “My approach to healthy skin is an all around rejuvenation, keeping your largest organ healthy and nourished. Feeding your skin and replenishing what time has taken away with customized professional treatments and proper home care products. We will work together to achieve impressive results. As a Master Esthetician, my knowledge of techniques, products, and equipment to combat aging and acneic skin keep me at the top of my field.”

I’ve only tried one of the many, many products offered by UltraViolet, but I fell in love with it. The Phyto-Retinol Radiance Renewal Complex was just the boost my complexion needed. The packaging was very nice and it included a personalized note. The product didn’t have much of a smell, which I prefer. The texture was nice and most importantly, it didn’t leave my skin feeling greasy. If applied twice daily, the serum will rejuvenate skin that is:

Sun damaged

Unevenly toned and textured

Dry

Acne-Prone

Tired and sluggish

Rough

Age spots and sun spots

Discolored from past inflammation

This super-charged moisturizer uses clinically proven phyto-retinoid technology, that provides age reversing actions while reducing the effects of environmental stressors. After just 7 days of use, I could feel the difference in my skins firmness and elasticity. Some of my finer lines and wrinkles had begun to disappear. The serum is also dermatologist proven to re-synchronize firmness, supercharge dull, tired complexions and intensifies radiance, all while restoring youthful tone and clarity. One of my favorite details? UltraViolet’s products are paraben, sulfate and phthalates free. And their products are never tested on animals.

If you want your skin looking and feeling younger, you want this product. If you want to reverse years of acne scarring and sun damage, you need this product. Also available in the UltraViolet Treatment line are toners, night repair creams, eye creams, and exfoliates. Shop the entire collection here.

Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitts

Unpopular opinion… I cannot stand washcloths! When I found these mitts by Dermasuri, I was sold. One for my face, and one for my body. When you’re done, hang them to dry. They don’t get hard and gross, they go back to their natural feeling each and every time. I love to exfoliate, but not everyday. On the days that I want a deeper clean, I will use a sugar scrub with my mitt. Every other time, I just use the mitt with a tiny dab of shower gel (mostly for the good smell.)

According to the website, you should “Use the Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Face Mitt as a part of your daily skin care routine to buff, cleanse and exfoliate daily. This deep cleansing scrub removes dry skin instantly while massaging and stimulating skin. Use on face, neck or shoulders to clear away dead skin, diminish the visibility of pores, exfoliate your skin and reduce blackheads.” And I approve! The face mitt is wonderful. Not too hard but not too soft. It is the perfect feel for a fresh, clean face. The mitt features slots for three or four finger to ensure the mitt doesn’t slip off. For extra support, simply press your thumb against the outside of the mitt when using. This unique fit style ensures you have a large surface area with rounded tip to ensure all over cleansing.

The Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Body Mitt is made with a unique fabric texture. The mitt visibly removes surface layers of buildup and dead skin instantly. The mitt catches and sloughs off dead cells (which appear like small gray rolls) by simply rolling it off your skin. Then, let the exfoliating begin to reveal healthy and smooth skin. Exfoliating is known to improve circulation, stimulate collagen, fight aging, and reduce ingrown hairs, bumps and clogged pores.

This may have been the easiest review to write because there is no reason why anyone wouldn’t love these exfoliating mitts!

Aniise Acne Botanical Mask

This mask by Aniise Natural Skin Care and Cosmetics is 100% natural and you can tell immediately. No harsh chemicals, no parabens, no preservatives, and no lies. This nourishing botanical mask will return your skin to its naturally beautiful and healthy state. Using actual herbs (and not their extracts) maintains the herb’s natural and unrefined properties – just as nature meant. The mask comes in a powder sort-of form. It is activates with water. The smell is strong, but outstanding because it smells so fresh. It smells like my spice rack. Ingredients include Oat Flour, Coriander, Cilantro, Cumin, Fennel, Chamomile, Sage , Green Tea, Rosemary, Thyme, Lavender, Vitamin B2, Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Acne is caused when fat glands create extra fat that gets stuck in the hair follicle channels, and cannot come to the surface of the skin. Because fat is food for microbes, they get infected and the infection causes acne. Aniise has found a safe and natural way to prevent and remove acne. With a concentration of botanicals and vitamins, this mask will calm environmentally stressed skin. The combination of the botanicals will calm blemish-prone skin by fighting bacteria. This masque will exfoliate dead skin cells to increase blood circulation and will reveal beautiful, radiant and healthy skin.

After just one use, I felt a major difference. My face was smooth and soft, and a little less oily. Now, trying to get just the right water to powder ratio was a real test of my patience… I finally made the perfect paste to scrub my face with. I let it soak in while showering, and scrubbed it off before I got out. I can’t say it enough, how wonderful the smell is. The fresh ingredients create a powerful fragrance that sticks with you for awhile. I may look like a monster with it on… but I promise you, the terrible look is worth the amazing results!

KINDri

It’s never too late to be KIND to your skin, KIND to the earth, and have faith in a cruelty free world.

– Robin Mconald

Robin is a celebrity esthetician, actress, writer and extreme cactus enthusiast. Having a love for the vast and beautiful desert, she incorporates its indigenous components like super collagen stimulating Organic Prickly Pear Cactus Seed Oil, rejuvenating Apple Stem Cell, cooling Aloe Vera and invigorating Citrus into her Skin Care formulas, embodying the holistic lifestyle of the Southwest. The potent cactus oil secretions in KINDri Skin Care naturally increase cellular turnover while strengthening your skin’s ability to take on the elements and stresses of every day life. Two of the three products I tried were fabulous. They each work in different ways to help soothe, clean, and stimulate your skin.

Quench is a lightweight skin moisturizer. Quench contains organically grown aloe vera, citrus and eucalyptus to clarify, soothe, and calm an oily complexion. Quench can be applied morning or night, and it works great as an aftershave. I love to apply this after shaving my legs. It makes my legs silky smooth, without actually being wet. I also dab a little bit on my husbands neck after e shaves, to help with razor burn.

Cactus & Rose Illuminating Face Oil smells so amazing, but just wasn’t for me (or at least my face.) This illuminator contains organic prickly pear seed oil, apple stem cell, and rose essential oil. Apple stem cell has been clinically proven to brighten and restore the appearance of skin by stimulating aging skin stem cells. Organic prickly pear seed is best known for its ability to reduce the appearance of dark circles and to heal, hydrate and plump. I have a fairly oily face, so i don’t use this product on my face. Although it is hydrating, I find it doesn’t soak into my skin enough, and leaves my face really shiny. However, I’ve used it on my ashy knees and elbows and it works wonders.

Avocado Smoothie is a powerful, creamy blend of organic apple stem cell and potent organic prickly pear seed oil that combined, naturally increases cellular rejuvenation. This extra rich day to night cream defends skin against harsh environmental conditions in the day, and soothes and revitalizes while you sleep. The fresh, clean smell definitely enhances the experience. Other ingredients include avocado oil, which is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, lemon oil, with it’s detoxifying properties to rejuvenate dull and tired-looking skin, as well as the incredibly nourishing shea butter. Directions say to apply daily to “dramatically increase moisture for depleted or environmentally damaged skin…” so I actually use this one for my hands and feet (don’t judge.) It leaves them extra, extra soft and I love the smell.