TERREBONE PARISH-- The U.S. Coast Guard was working hard in Terrebone Parish this weekend rescuing people in need.

Take a look at this video of a Coast Guard helicopter crew rescuing a 77-year old man and a dog from a home surrounded by flood waters because of Hurricane Barry. The Coast Guard and other first responders rescued 12 people and two pets in Terrebone Parish yesterday.