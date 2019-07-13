St. Tammany Parish at risk of flooding from the Tchefuncte River

Pat Brister, the St. Tammany Parish President, has issued a warning about potential river flooding.

The warning is specifically for those that reside in low-laying areas in St. Tammany.

Flooding will likely occur over the next several days.

And that those that suffered from the March 2016 floods could be at risk again with Hurricane Barry.

Parish President Brister has instructed the personnel at the Emergency Operations Center to utilize the Parish’s reverse 9-1-1 and Alert St. Tammany systems to notify citizens that live in the Tchefuncte River basin, that the river will see a sharp rise over the next 12-24 hours.

“The safety of our citizens is always a priority for us. Which is why we want them to heed the warnings of the National Weather Service, and be proactive in their preparations ahead of this possibility of severe flooding. The modeling shows us that the rivers have the potential of rising very quickly, thus making it difficult to evacuate,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. “Hurricane Barry could produce upwards of 20 inches of rain, or more, in a short period of time, which will flow into our rivers and streams, and unfortunately we could see damage to homes we saw just three years ago.”

The National Weather Service has informed Parish Government that the chances exist for conditions similar to the spring 2016 floods that damaged hundreds of homes in the Tchefuncte, Bogue Falaya and Bogue Chitto River basins.

With the serious chance for severe weather and heavy rainfall causing flooding in those areas, Parish Government is asking that citizens in homes that received damage, or live in those areas, to complete preparations of their homes for flood waters, as soon as possible.

Additionally, Parish Government wants residents to seriously consider making plans to move their families to higher ground, as conditions deteriorate.