× Saturday garbage collection suspended across all of South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Waste Management will not pick up garbage on Saturday.

“Due to severe weather conditions and road closures expected in association with Hurricane Barry, Waste Management will suspend all regular garbage collection services in South Louisiana on Saturday, July 13. Weather and road conditions permitting, all routes will resume their normally scheduled service starting on Monday, July 15.”

Waste Management commercial customers in the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Assumption, St. James, Lafourche, St. Mary, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne, as well as residential customers in Assumption and St. James parishes will be affected.

Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them of the plans to temporarily stop collection services.

“Due to expected severe weather-related conditions, and after conferring with local officials, Waste Management has decided to suspend Saturday services in several south LA parishes,” said Patrick Gordon, District Manager, Waste Management of South Louisiana. “The safety of our employees and of the communities we service is always our primary consideration. We thank our valued customers for their understanding and patience and encourage them to proceed with care and safety during this storm event.”

All customers in the affected area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.