PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Starting at 8 P.M. Saturday night, the mandatory evacuation for the East Bank of Plaquemines Parish will be lifted.

With the major threat of Hurricane Barry in the past, residents can start to get back to their normal schedule.

Ferry service in the Belle Chasse/Scarsdale area will begin Sunday at 7 A.M.

LA39 (St. Bernard/Plaquemines Parish line) will be opened for vehicular traffic at 8 P.M.