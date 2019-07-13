Parts of Plaquemines Parish flooding after levees are overtopped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA - Water is spilling over the top of levees in Myrtle Grove and Point Celeste areas of Plaquemines Parish.

Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine said the water has been pushed over the earthen levees by Hurricane Barry as it makes its way inland.

“Areas in low lying Plaquemines Parish outside the levee protection system are currently experiencing flooding,” Lepine said. “Residents should remain on alert, as a three to six foot storm surge is projected due to wind driven waters and high tides.”

Parts of Highway 23 near Ironton are now impassable due to high water.

