× Mandatory evacuations in effect in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued and it is effective immediately.

Parish President Gordon Dove issued the evacuation notice for all areas long LA Hwy 315 and Brady Road below or south of Falgout Canal.

This mandatory evacuation is necessary due to the overtopping of the Lower Dularge East Levee.

Please be aware that an overtopping is not a breach or a break in a levee.

It means that more water has come upon the levee than the levee’s height can handle.

Residents in this area of the parish are urged to heed this mandatory evacuation notice.

Evacuees may shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma, but should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula and supplies to last 3 days.

If transportation to Houma Municipal Auditorium is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up.

Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

Again, this is a mandatory evacuation notice, effective immediately.