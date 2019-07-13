Hurricane Barry moving inland as Category 1 storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm Barry turned into Hurricane Barry as it approached the Louisiana coast this morning.

With wind speeds hitting at least 75 miles per hour, Barry became a Category 1 around 10 a.m. on July 13.

Barry was moving northwest at six miles per hour as of 11 a.m.

The worst of the rain continues to be east and southeast of the center, with the other half of the storm remaining relatively calm.

The most significant rainfall totals will likely be up the Atchafalaya Basin, but rainfall totals in New Orleans could still reach eight to 10 inches.

