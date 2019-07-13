Crews frantically toss sandbags onto overtopped levee in Terrebonne Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTEGUT, LA - Work crews are rushing to fill sandbags to stop storm surge from spilling over an earthen levee in Terrebonne Parish.

Water driven by high tides and wind-driven storm surge started splashing over the levee in Montegut this afternoon.

Teams of inmates from Terrebonne Parish Detention Center were mobilized to the scene, where they began the monumental task of building up the levee.

WGNO captured the action as the newly filled bags were hurriedly tossed into the frothing waves.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Barry.