Coast Guard rescues 12 people from Terrebonne Parish island

ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES, LA – The Coast Guard has rescued a dozen people from the Isle de Jean Charles as Tropical Storm Barry nears land.

The tiny island in Terrebonne Parish was inundated by storm surge from the slowly churning storm.

Two Coast Guard helicopters responded to the rescue call, the first airlifting four people, and the second rescuing eight.

No further details on the rescue have been released.

The narrow strip of land was once 12 miles long and five miles wide. But it’s been washing away with the rising sea level, and now the island is less than two miles long and just a quarter-mile wide.

The island’s fewer than two dozen residents will soon be relocated by state and federal agencies.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Barry.