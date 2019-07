× All of St. Charles Parish now under a ‘sewer notice’

ST. CHARLES PARISH –¬†Residents of St. Charles Parish have been placed under a sewer notice.

The Department of Wastewater made the announcement around 9:30 A.M.

All residents in St. Charles Parish are being asked to minimize their sewer use until further notice.

This is due to storm related power outages.

