The Rolling Stones will not play on Sunday night…

Posted 10:27 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, July 12, 2019

The concert is now scheduled for Monday, July 15.

Twitter posts from both The Mercedes-Benz Superdome and The Rolling Stones confirm the change.

All tickets for the much anticipated Sunday night concert will be honored  on the new date.

The concert is being postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry, who is expected to make landfall Saturday.

 

