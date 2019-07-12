Storm surge already swamping the road in Yscloskey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YSCLOSKEY, LA - Storm surge ahead of Tropical Storm Barry is already swamping the road in lower St. Bernard Parish.

Residents outside of the levee protection area spent the morning pulling RVs and boats above the flood gates.

More than a foot of floodwater swamped the road in Yscloskey as storm surges from Barry move into the area.

Flooding is only expected to increase as Barry moves onshore early tomorrow morning.

