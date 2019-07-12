× St. Charles Parish issues voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents who live in low-lying areas that generally have issues with flooding during heavy rain and storm surge events.

Current forecasts of Tropical Storm Barry for St. Charles Parish are calling for sustained tropical storm force winds and gusts from 39 mph to 74 mph, potential storm surge of 3-6 feet and possible rainfall up to 17 inches with a high risk of flash flooding.

Officials urge residents to take every possible precaution to prepare for wind, heavy precipitation, storm surge and widespread power outages that will be caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center will be opened for residents to shelter in place July 12 at 8 A.M.

Residents should prepare to take care of themselves without help for several days.

Check your preparedness kit to be sure the basic items are included for each person.

SHELTER ITEMS INFORMATION

Important identification documents

Personal items such as clothing and toiletries

A small pillow per person and an extra blanket

Prescription and over-the counter medicines; first-aid kits

Items not allowed:

Alcoholic beverages

Weapons

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Contraband

HESCO Baskets have been put up along Bayou Des Allemands in the anticipation of high water.

Garbage pick will up will start garbage collection tomorrow, July 12 at 3 a.m. Residents are advised to refrain from putting out large items and tree limbs in front of their homes, and are asked to pull in their trash cans after serviced.

SANDBAGGING

All sandbagging locations are now open. For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.

The EOC is currently accepting sandbag requests from elderly and people with disabilities.

LEVEES

In discussions with officials in the National Weather Service River Forecast Center, there are no threats or concerns regarding the overtopping of the Mississippi River levee in St. Charles Parish based on the current forecast.

CLOSURES

St. Charles Parish Government offices will be closed July 12. All essential personnel will report to work.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has canceled adult basketball for July 11.

The Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled and all cases will be heard at the August 1.

Council on Aging offices will be closed tomorrow.

Divison “D”, Judge M. Lauren Lemmon will not hold court on July 11 or 12. All cases will be rescheduled and all parties will be notified of future dates.

St. Charles Parish Clerk of Court’s office will be closed on Thursday, July 11 and will not reopen until Monday, July 15.

The Ormond Spray Park will be closed on Friday, July 12 and will not reopen until Monday, July 15.