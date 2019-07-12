Shelters open and accepting evacuees now

We have compiled a list of shelters that are open and accepting evacuees.

Please check back frequently, as we will be updating this list as the information becomes available.

Bring all necessities such as food, water, medications, pillows, blankets and hygiene products, etc.

  • Red Cross shelter – Pearl River High School- 39110 Rebel Ln, Pearl River, LA 70452. 
  • A shelter is now open at the Raceland Recreation Center.
  • Plaquemines Parish evacuees can take shelter at the community center.
  • The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency set up the Kiln Shelter. No pets will not be allowed in the General Population Shelter.
  • Tangipahoa Parish – Hammond Westside Montessori School- 2500 West Park Ave. Hammond, La. 70401
  • Washington Parish – Franklinton High School – 1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA
  • Washington Parish – Bogalusa High School – 100 MJ Israel Drive, Bogalusa, LA
  • St. Helena Parish – Saint Helena College and Career Center – 14340 LA 37, Greensburg LA, 70441
