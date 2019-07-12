Shelters are open in areas where evacuations have been ordered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - While the city of New Orleans is not under an evacuation order, people living in the low-lying areas of Jefferson Parish and several neighboring parishes are.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria, and Grand Isle.

If you have any questions or you need assistance, call Jefferson Parish Emergency Management at 349-5360.

Parts of Lafourche Parish are also under a mandatory evacuation order this morning.

That includes areas south of the Leon Theriot floodgate.

A shelter is now open at the Raceland Recreation Center.

And in Plaquemines Parish, a mandatory evacuation order is in place for the east bank and parts of the west bank from Oakville to Venice.

If you live in the lower-lying areas of St. Charles Parish, you are also under a voluntary evacuation.

Parish president Larry Cochran says that you can take shelter at the community center.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Barry.