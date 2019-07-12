Red Cross evacuation centers open across Southeast LA
The American Red Cross of Louisiana has opened evacuation centers ahead of tropical storm Barry’s landfall. As safety concerns continue, please heed the direction of emergency officials and be prepared to evacuate should.
You can find the latest updates on shelters by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency! App. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety steps at your fingertips.
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond Westside Montessori School
2500 West Park Ave. Hammond, La. 70401
Washington Parish
Franklinton High School
1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA
Bogalusa High School
100 MJ Israel Drive, Bogalusa, LA
St. Helena Parish
Saint Helena College and Career Center
31676 Hwy. 16 Amite, LA 70422
Residents who are evacuating are encouraged to bring the following essential items for each member of the family:
- Pillows and blankets
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
- Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you