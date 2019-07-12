× Red Cross evacuation centers open across Southeast LA

The American Red Cross of Louisiana has opened evacuation centers ahead of tropical storm Barry’s landfall. As safety concerns continue, please heed the direction of emergency officials and be prepared to evacuate should.

You can find the latest updates on shelters by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency! App. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety steps at your fingertips.

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond Westside Montessori School

2500 West Park Ave. Hammond, La. 70401

Washington Parish

Franklinton High School

1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA

Bogalusa High School

100 MJ Israel Drive, Bogalusa, LA

St. Helena Parish

Saint Helena College and Career Center

31676 Hwy. 16 Amite, LA 70422

Residents who are evacuating are encouraged to bring the following essential items for each member of the family:

Pillows and blankets

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you