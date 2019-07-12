× Paul traded to Thunder, Westbrook to Rockets

The NBA had another major trade on Thursday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, in a trade that involves Chris Paul and a handful of draft picks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

As Westbrook reunites with James Harden in Houston, the Thunder will get Paul plus two first round draft picks in 2024 and 2026 and two pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. However there are now reports that OKC plans to move CP3:

Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) — and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Paul, who was drafted by New Orleans in 2005, spent 6 seasons with the Hornets and then 6 with the Clippers, before spending his last two with the Houston Rockets. The 9-time NBA All-Star has averaged 18.5 points, 9.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his 14-year professional career.