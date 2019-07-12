Paul traded to Thunder, Westbrook to Rockets

Posted 1:19 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, July 12, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 04: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket defended by Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during Game Three of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The NBA had another major trade on Thursday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, in a trade that involves Chris Paul and a handful of draft picks.

As Westbrook reunites with James Harden in Houston, the Thunder will get Paul plus two first round draft picks in 2024 and 2026 and two pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. However there are now reports that OKC plans to move CP3:

Paul, who was drafted by New Orleans in 2005, spent 6 seasons with the Hornets and then 6 with the Clippers, before spending his last two with the Houston Rockets. The 9-time NBA All-Star has averaged 18.5 points, 9.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his 14-year professional career.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.