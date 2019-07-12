BJ’s Pawnshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BJ's Pawn Shop - Where the Smart Money's At

We are the original BJ’s Pawn Shop . Family owned and operated since 1989. We take pride in getting to know our customers &building lasting relationships. We are all about value, wether it’s getting you the best deal on your purchase or giving you tip dollar for your items of value. We are here for you!

Buy

There is no better store in the New Orleans metro area with as wide of a variety or selection as us. We sell high quality new & pre-owned merchandise as well as classic, extremely rare items you will only find here. Sell

Have rare items you’re looking to sell? Come stop by the Metairie location & let one of fabulous associates give you an appraisal on any of your items. Whether its jewelry, electronics, firearms, tools or any other type of equipment. We are committed to giving you the maximum amount for your items.

Pawn

Have rare items you’re looking to sell? Come stop by the Metairie location & let one of fabulous associates give you an appraisal on any of your items. Whether its jewelry, electronics, firearms, tools or any other type of equipment. We are committed to giving you the maximum amount for your items.

Loans

Need extra cash? We’ve got you covered. With our specialized team of over 120 years combined experience, we take pride in giving our customers the most money for their items . Let one of our loan specialist take care of you today! Cash for Gold

Looking to trade your gold items in for money? We’ve got you covered! Why ship it off when we can pay you top dollar for your gold. Just come in and our knowledgeable staff will get the right price for your treasures… Best part, is we pay in cash!!!

Jewelry Repair

Have our certified Jeweler size or repair your piece. Always if you purchase a piece of jewelry from us we will size it at no charge.

Visit BJ's Pawn Shop

3828 Veterans Blvd

Metairie, LA 70002

504-456-6374