Gas leak in Metairie neighborhood after driver loses control of car
METAIRIE, LA – A driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing first into a gas line before ending up in a canal.
Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash a little before 7:30 P.M. Friday.
The accident happened in Metairie, on West Esplanade Avenue near Kent Avenue.
Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.
The vehicle struck a gas line and came to rest in a drainage canal.
Officers say the driver fled the crash on foot, but was quickly caught just a few blocks away.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for a minor foot injury.
He is being cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run driving.