Gas leak in Metairie neighborhood after driver loses control of car

Posted 11:27 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, July 13, 2019
jpsocrime

METAIRIE, LA – A driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing first into a gas line before ending up in a canal.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash a little before 7:30 P.M. Friday.

The accident happened in Metairie, on West Esplanade Avenue near Kent Avenue.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck a gas line and came to rest in a drainage canal.

Officers say the driver fled the crash on foot, but was quickly caught just a few blocks away.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for a minor foot injury.

He is being cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run driving.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.