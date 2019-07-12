× Gas leak in Metairie neighborhood after driver looses control of car

METAIRIE, LA – A driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing first into a gas line before ending up in a canal.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash a little before 7:30 P.M. Friday.

The accdient happened in Metairie, on West Esplanade Avenue near Kent Avenue.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck a gas line and came to rest in a drainage canal.

Officers say the driver fled the crash on foot, but was quickly caught just a few blocks away.