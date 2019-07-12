Children airlifted to hospital after major crash in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA -Several people had to be airlifted to local hospitals after a major crash in Ascension Parish.

According to WBRZ, Crews responded to the crash around 5 P.M. at the intersection of Germany Road near Airline Highway.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two children were ejected from one vehicle, and at least one other person was trapped inside one of the vehicles for some time.

An Airmed helicopter was called to the crash scene.

Two people were reportedly taken from the scene with critical injuries, and two more had minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.