Barry moving slowly, impacts will increase through the day

Tropical Storm Barry continues to move slowly to the northwest and that trend will continue through the day. We are looking at a storm that will be capable of producing tremendous amounts of rain over the next couple of days. Expect widespread flooding issues, especially for areas west of New Orleans. Overall rainfall amounts of 10-20" possible in the area with higher totals. Look for coastal flooding outside the levee system, especially near the center in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Winds inland won't be a huge issue but could still gust well into tropical storm force. A tornado threat will move in with the rain bands as we go through the day and into tonight.

Stay safe and as always stay with WGNO for the latest on Barry.