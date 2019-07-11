Woman loses fourth car due to flooding in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Virgle Gaunichaux who lives on Touro Street in the 7th Ward is no stranger to having her cars damaged during the storms in New Orleans.

Virgle has previously lost three cars due to flooding, and yesterday her new car was damaged because of the high waters.

This 72-year old woman, who is in a walker says that she just got the car ten days ago, and now she doesn't know what she's going to do, how she's going to go to church or her doctor's appointments.

Gaunichaux feels heartbroken and frustrated that this keeps happening on her street.

