Rare High Risk issued for Flash Flooding Friday night-Saturday

Posted 3:05 PM, July 11, 2019

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a rare HIGH risk for Excessive Rainfall for a large chunk of south Louisiana Friday night through Saturday.

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says regardless of whether Barry makes landfall as a Tropical Storm or Hurricane…THIS is the threat residents in south Louisiana and south Mississippi should be paying attention to. Some areas within the High Risk zone are likely to receive 8-12 inches of rainfall with localized 15-18″ amounts possible.

High Risk days account for over 92% of flood damages, so take the risk seriously. Clear your storm drains. Pick up loose trash that may block storm drains.

