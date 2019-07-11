× New Orleans ‘Running of the Bulls’ postponed due to weather concerns

NEW ORLEANS– The annual “Running of the Bulls” in New Orleans has been postponed due to weather concerns. The storm expected to hit Louisiana forced organizers to postpone the popular event known as “San Fermin in Nueva Orleans.” The event was supposed to take place this Saturday.

The New Orleans “Running of the Bulls” is like the bull run in Pamplona, Spain, only in this one the bulls are Big Easy Rollergirls, and they dress as bulls and chase and spank runners with plastic bats.

The “Running of the Bulls” has been postponed to Saturday, August 24th. Organizers say if you already purchased tickets to the event, your tickets will be honored on the later date.

