Mountain of Mississippi sand for sandbags for the storm

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ms - Mississippi is getting ready for stormy weather.
WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi where there are several mountains of sand ready for folks to come bag their own sand.
The locations are:
- Hancock County Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
- Hancock County Old Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
- Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore
- West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
- Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street
- Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle