Mississippi River expected to crest at 19 feet

NEW ORLEANS - The Mississippi River is now expected to crest one foot lower than expected.

That’s great news for the New Orleans metro area as Tropical Storm Barry begins to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico.

While a Louisiana landfall is expected, one of the most pressing local concerns had to do with a possible overtopping of the Mississippi River levee.

With the river stage already at a historic high and the Spillway currently open, the chances of water spilling over the top of the levees, which are designed to hold water up to 20 feet, was high.

Fortunately, the Weather Service and the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center lowered the expected crest height to 19 feet.

While the flood stage is 17 feet, the lower crest should help prevent an overtopping of the Mississippi River levee.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Barry.