Jesuit High School Icon Br. Billy Dardis S.J. dies at age 79

NEW ORLEANS- Br. William J. Dardis, S.J., passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by family and his fellow Jesuits.

In 2016, Br. Dardis was inducted into Jesuit’s Hall of Honors. At that time, the following was written to honor this devoted servant for his outstanding contribution to Jesuit.

In 1988, Br. Dardis was presented with The North American Martyrs Award by Jesuit’s Board of Directors in recognition of his unselfish service to the school.

In 2010, he was awarded the school’s Profile Award, an annual recognition of faculty excellence.

During his 53 years of serving Jesuit High School, he was a Homeroom teacher; maintenance department director; handyman; grounds keeper; phone repair man; bus driver; leader of alumni; moderator of the cheerleaders and other organizations; altar boy; recorder of our dearly deceased; custodian of institutional knowledge; fighter for the underdog; supporter, friend, and tutor of struggling students; promoter of Blue Jay Spirit; consummate chaperone; designated dancer; friend to all; loving colleague; caretaker of JHS.

Funeral arrangements for Brother Dardis are forthcoming.