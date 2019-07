Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The J.A.M. Brass Band is something special.

They have everything that makes a great brass band--and a little more, including tight musicianship that makes for a clean and exciting sound.

You can hear it for yourself when they perform at Balcony Music Club (BMC) this Saturday (July 13) at noon. And when football season starts, you can catch them live at BMC when there is a Saints home game.

Follow J.A.M. Brass Band on Facebook to keep up with their comings and goings.