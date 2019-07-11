Former NFL star Albert Haynesworth says he’s in dire need of a kidney

Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has put out a message for help.

“I’m in dire need of a kidney,” the former NFL All-Pro said Wednesday in an Instagram post that shows him in a hospital bed.

Haynesworth, 38, said he has been battling kidney disease for a few years. His kidneys failed him on Sunday, Haynesworth said in the social media post.

“It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season(s) in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism(sic) 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me,” he wrote.

Two brain aneurysms in 2014 nearly killed Haynesworth, he revealed in 2016.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL, with Tennessee, Washington, New England and Tampa Bay, retiring after the 2011 season. He made it to the Pro Bowl when he was with the Titans, in 2007 and 2008. He also was named a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and 2008. He played in college at the University of Tennessee and was a first-round pick (15th overall) by the Titans in the 2002 NFL draft.

“If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2,” Haynesworth wrote. “GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message.”