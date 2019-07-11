× Airbnb activates Open Homes Program ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

NEW ORLEANS – Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to provide free temporary housing to people displaced by Tropical Storm Barry.

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to Tropical Storm Barry,” Global Disaster Response and Relief head Kellie Bentz said. “Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge. The program extends through July 31 and is available across several Southern Louisiana, Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Alabama.”

The Open Homes Program was created in the wake of Superstorm Sandy in 2012, according to Airbnb.

Anyone needing accommodations after Tropical Storm Barry can visit http://www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.