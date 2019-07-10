WATCH: Possible tornado touches down near UNO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A possible tornado was caught on camera this morning touching down around the UNO Lakefront Campus.

A massive waterspout apparently moved onto land around 8:15 a.m.

WGNO viewer Hannah Hayden shot some shocking video during the severe weather event.

Viewer Morgan Stewart snapped this picture around the same time near UNO.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen said the video shows what appears to be the moment just after the waterspout moved onto land, although the National Weather Service will have to confirm touchdown.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage.

Send your weather pics and videos to pics@wgno.com.