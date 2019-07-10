Watch people, pets, children paddle through flooded Mid City streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Stephanie Oswald caught up to several people paddling through the flooded streets of Mid City this morning.

Two men said they had to take their dogs out for bathroom breaks despite the floodwater, while another man decided to take his children out for a leisurely paddle in their kayaks.

With an estimated six to eight inches of water falling in the New Orleans metro area over the course of less than two hours this morning, dozens of neighborhoods were hit with serious flooding.

As the rain receded and the lightning and thunder quieted down, many residents began to venture around.

However, the streets are filled with countless potential hazards, as Oswald witnessed.

Propane tanks, bags of garbage, lumber, and small trees were all spotted floating around the streets of Mid City.

Officials have urged everyone to stay home and stay out of the water until the flooding recedes.