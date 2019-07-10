Watch man brave whitewater rapids on Webster St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - WGNO viewer Leah Vidrine captured this video of a man braving the whitewater rapids on Webster Street Uptown.

The kayaker ventured outside just after a torrential rainstorm dumped between six and eight inches of rain on the New Orleans metro area over the course of a couple of hours this morning.

Stephanie Oswald talked to a paddle boarder and a family of kayakers braving the flood in Mid City, but this kayaker took it to another level.

When it rains in New Orleans, sometimes we get whitewater rapids in the middle of the street.

